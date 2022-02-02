13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Feb. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wednesday's wind delivers gusts up to 55 mph for much of southern Nevada with a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. in the Las Vegas Valley and through 4 p.m. Thursday in the Colorado River Valley. Wind will relax after dinner time in Las Vegas, with gusts dropping under 30 mph through Thursday and under 20 mph Friday. In the Colorado River valley, gusts will continue near 40 mph through the overnight hours and Thursday before relaxing under 30 mph approaching the weekend. Aside from the gusty conditions, cold temperatures are a big weather headline with widespread sub-freezing temperatures expected overnight into Thursday morning. Most of the Las Vegas valley will start Thursday morning in the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chills in the 20s as the breeze continues. Sunny skies stick around through the weekend with a slow warm up. Highs are back in the low 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, and back near the seasonal average of 61º by Saturday. Our warming trend continues into next week, climbing close to 70º by next Wednesday.