Valley schools honored for helping students and families connected to the military

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three valley schools are being recognized by the Nevada Department of Education for being military-friendly and helping students and families.

The department has given the Purple Star School designation to Legacy Traditional School's Cadence campus in Henderson, Sheila Tarr Academy of International Studies in Las Vegas, and Somerset Academy's Aliante Campus in North Las Vegas.

According to the education department, the average military family moves every one to three years. That means students could go to between six and nine schools by the time they graduate, which the department said can cause academic issues and social and emotional hurdles that students work to overcome.

The education department said the issue affects nearly 11,000 military-connected children here in Nevada.

This designation recognizes schools that "display a major commitment to serving military-connected students and families." Schools that receive the purple star are also highlighted by various military installations across the state in addition to being recognized on the education department's website.

Since 2021, 28 schools and two school districts have received the honor.