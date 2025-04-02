Valley school asking for community's support so civics team can attend national finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Career and Technical Academy's "We the People" team is asking for your support as it hopes to attend a prestigious competition in Washington, D.C.

According to SWCTA, the team made history as only the second wildcard team from Southern Nevada in more than 20 years to qualify for the National Finals from April 9-11.

The competition offers students the opportunity to engage in simulated congressional hearings, defend their positions before actual judges, and demonstrate their knowledge of constitutional law.

25 local seniors hope to compete, meet legislators, and experience the inner workings of our nation's government firsthand. It's all about showcasing their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, government, and civic responsibility.

Organizers say these students have sacrificed their weekends and spent many late nights studying to prepare themselves.

But, team organizers say the cost of hotels, travel, and competition fees are steep, and they want to ensure every student on the team can compete, no matter their financial circumstances at home.

That's why they are asking for the community's support to help send these students to the nation's capital. Organizers say this is an investment in the next generation of engaged citizens and future leaders.

Click here if you'd like to support the team.