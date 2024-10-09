Valley of Fire State Park is set to temporarily close in December

One of Nevada's oldest and most iconic state parks, Valley of Fire, is set to close from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15 for maintenance.

Both entrances to the park will remain closed to all vehicle and pedestrian access, including day-use, camping, wedding events, group outings, and special-use permits.

The closure is happening due to the increase in traffic taking a toll on the state's infrastructure.

"The Park’s infrastructure and resources have suffered as a result of increased visitation by those who love all that Valley of Fire has to offer, so we’re dedicating time to give Nevada’s oldest State Park the care it desperately needs and deserves," said Kayla Wolfe, Park Interpreter for Valley of Fire State Park.

Staff resources will be focused on improving road construction for the new visitor center, replacing fire rings in campgrounds, and upgrading restrooms.

While Valley of Fire is closed for construction, visitors are encouraged to explore other nearby Nevada State Parks, such as Ice Age Fossils or Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Division Headquarters in Carson City at (775) 684-2770 or the Southern Region Headquarters in Las Vegas at (702) 486-5126.

