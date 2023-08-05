Valley customers voice concerns over missing deposits from Wells Fargo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, numerous customers expressed their frustration on social media about missing funds, with the glitch particularly impacting Wells Fargo patrons in Nevada.

Kevin Ford, one of the affected customers, shared his experience after depositing his check on Wednesday evening.

He discovered the following day that his account balance showed nothing, leaving him shocked and worried about his ability to pay his rent.

Mr. Ford, like many others, depends on his regular paycheck to cover essential expenses, making the situation distressing for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Kevin Ford stated, "This is the first time that I've had a problem... but these are problems that I cannot have. You know, a lot of us, you know, we work paycheck to paycheck. It's unacceptable when you are dealing with people's lives…”

Customers expressed disappointment in the lack of proactive communication from Wells Fargo. Many reported not receiving any text messages, phone calls, emails, or alerts warning them about the issue.

While Kevin Ford's money was eventually restored after a few hours, several other customers are still facing challenges and anxiously monitoring their accounts.

This isn't the first time Wells Fargo has experienced such a technical issue. Back in March, the bank confirmed similar problems where some customers' direct deposits failed to show up.

In response to the current situation, Wells Fargo addressed the concerns through Twitter, stating, "We apologize for the inconvenience. Our technical team is still working on a resolution."

