Valley businesses deal with inflation and employee wages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trying to keep up with inflation. That’s what Las Vegas valley businesses are grappling with when it comes to employee wages.

"Hiring has been difficult lately. Not going to lie. We hit a little bit of a lull at the beginning of the year."

Fastlane Coatings is in the market for more workers. Setting up at the HopeLink job fair, owner Kimberly Esparza looking for new concrete coating installers with the pandemic growing her business.

"Everyone was staying on for home improvement, so it really helped us flourish as a company,” she said.

This meant offering competitive wages and also helping retain their own employees who are dealing with rising gas prices and rent.

"We just raised all of our current employees by two to three dollars an hour to help with the inflation and the rising cost of everything right now,” Esparza said.

It's no different for Casia Cook with Mr. Fries Man in North Las Vegas. The black-owned franchise looking for prep cooks and cashiers. It has increased starting wages from pre-pandemic days.

"We offer them a bit of competitive wages over the threshold of minimum wage," she said.

This comes as businesses across the country are grappling with the need to increase wages. Compensation consulting firm Pearl Meyer projects pay increases for workers to surpass four percent this year with nearly all businesses surveyed saying they will increase pay. This is higher than the three percent it originally forecasted. Esparza says the efforts to retain current employees result in better customer service.

"It has made a huge difference for us to be able to retain quality employees and for our customers to get that quality result."

