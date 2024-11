LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday morning, at around 3:13 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant single-story apartment building at 9457 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Once the fire was under control, a search of the charred remains uncovered a body within the primary search.

The cause of the fire and the death of the individual found within the fire are undetermined so far.

The case is currently open and ongoing.