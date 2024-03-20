VA has processed more than 1 million veteran benefit claims in FY 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More veterans are seeking health care benefits as the VA says they are processing more claims than ever before.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has processed its 1 millionth claim for Fiscal Year 2024.

According to a press release, this is the earliest the VA has ever reached that many claims and about six weeks faster than the previous all-time high in 2023.

The increase is due to a major change to the Pact Act, which now expands eligibility to millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins and hazardous material while serving.

With the increase, they expect the backlog to increase. However, they are working to hire more processors and improve technology.

Southern Nevada veterans can learn more about the PACT Act at a resource fair and town hall on Saturday, March 23 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, which is located at 6900 N. Pecos Road.

The resource fair kicks off at 10 a.m. and the town hall starts at 11 a.m.

