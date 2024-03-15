VA expands benefits for veterans exposed to toxins, hazardous material

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More veterans suffering from illnesses after being exposed to toxins or hazardous material are now eligible for medical benefits from the VA. This comes at the direction of President Joe Biden.

The Department of Veterans Affairs eliminated the phased-in approach, which means veterans can get coverage eight years sooner than what was originally written into law.

This will help veterans like James Androl, who says his time serving our country has taken a toll on his health.

"The last six months of 1978, I was sent to Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Island Atomic cleanup," he explains. "I have had a lot of odd illnesses and a lot of things that have happened to me. On top of it, I had Stage 3 colon cancer."

Androl, now in his 80s, tells me he was exposed to radiation during his service. He got help from the VA for coverage based on other illnesses.

"My benefits were based off of PTSD [and] insomnia."

He said it's hard to prove exposure to toxic chemicals. Androll is one of many veterans who could have benefited from the PACT Act if it was around before 2022. He says he's glad to hear that as of March 5, more vets that were exposed like he was are now eligible.

Sen. Jacky Rosen helped with the legislation and says a recent change expanding the eligibility will now benefit thousands of Nevadans.

"What it does, [it] expands eligibility to any veteran who has served anywhere around the world, in the U.S., or anywhere around the globe, if they have been exposed to radiation, toxic substances, toxic burn pits," Rosen said. "They no longer have to prove any connection, that there is an illness that they have now and their service."

The change means those who served during Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or in any combat zone after 9/11, in addition to those who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards, are now eligible.

Androl tells me if his coverage changes for some reason, the PACT Act will be there for him in the future.

"How do you think it will change for people and their lives," I asked him.

"I think it will be an amazing thing. It should help them all."

To help veterans better understand their options and to assist with claims and enrollment, the VA is hosting a free PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair on Saturday, March 23.

Staff will be on site to provide information and answer questions.

The fair is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a town hall at 11 a.m. and a class at noon. That's at the North Las VA Medical Center, near Pecos and Centennial.