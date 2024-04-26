VA bringing healthcare directly to Las Vegas veterans with new mobile medical unit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the growing number of homeless veterans in southern Nevada, there's been a real push to make sure they get the healthcare they need.

That's where the VA of Southern Nevada is stepping in with their new mobile medical unit.

Channel 13's Abel Garcia sat down with a veteran to hear just how much of a game-changer this is for their day-to-day life.

Veteran Tommy Saleres is the next patient to be treated inside of the VA's new mobile medical unity.

He said he has been dealing with a sharp pain.

"About a seven," Saleres said when asked about his pain level. "It feels like an ingrown toenail or like a broken toe."

Saleres is one of hundreds of veterans living at U.S. Vets transitional housing in downtown Las Vegas.

He said getting access to healthcare has been a real challenge.

"Some of the veterans aren't able to make appointments or to be seen by a doctor due to transportation issues," Saleres said.

For many like him, the VA of Southern Nevada is playing a vital role in addressing their needs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is rolling out 25 mobile medical units nationwide, with southern Nevada receiving its first one.

"If it wasn't for the mobile clinic, I probably would have been seen four months down the road," Saleres said.

Inside the mobile medical unit, eligible veterans have access to a range of services, from primary care to mental health support.

"I'm very appreciative that something like this exists," Saleres said.

He was not only given an appointment to see a foot doctor for further examination, but doctors also diagnosed him with high blood pressure.

"I was shocked and now I am going to see what I can do about it and go from there," Saleres said.

Elizabeth Jarman with the VA of Southern Nevada told Channel 13 this new mobile unit gives them the chance to bring a primary care clinic directly to veterans.

"As a whole, we know our veteran population is aging, and we want to make sure they are getting care in some matter," she said.

Jarman said this initiative is part of the VA's efforts to help end veteran homelessness.

For Saleres, he said seeing the support for veterans here in southern Nevada firsthand means a lot.

"The VA is closing up the gap between the distance of need and care, and I really appreciate that," he said.

Currently, the mobile medical unit is being deployed to areas with the highest need, but there will be a set schedule down the road.