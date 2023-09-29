Utah girl recovering in Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a vehicle

ST GEORGE (KTNV) — A seven-year-old Utah girl is recovering at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a pickup truck.

According to the St. George Police Department, this happened on Sunday at 8 p.m. in the 900 block of South Morningside Drive in St. George, Utah.

Police said the girl had kicked a soccer ball into the road and ran out to get it when she was hit by a truck.

Investigators said she had "significant injuries" and was life flighted from the St. George Regional Hospital to Las Vegas.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to the family's GoFundMe account, the 7-year-old, identified as Emery Burrows, suffered a skull fracture, a small brain bleed, and an injury to her tibia, which required surgery.

No further details have been released, as of Friday afternoon.