US Census Bureau releases 1st data on 2020 census, Nevada unchanged

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Census Bureau has released the first data from the recently completed 2020 census. It revealed new state population counts affecting the Electoral College and congressional apportionment.

Nevada will not lose or gain any congressional seats, according to the Census Bureau.

The U.S. population is 331,449,281, which is an increase of 7.6% from 2010. Nevada's population is 3,108,462.

