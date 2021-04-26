Watch
Local News

Actions

US Census Bureau releases 1st data on 2020 census, Nevada unchanged

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
A 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident, is shown in Detroit, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31. The new coronavirus COVID-19 spread forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Watchdog concerned over Census Bureau's vetting of workers
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:09:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Census Bureau has released the first data from the recently completed 2020 census. It revealed new state population counts affecting the Electoral College and congressional apportionment.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

Nevada will not lose or gain any congressional seats, according to the Census Bureau.

RELATED: A breakdown of the 2020 U.S. Census apportionment results

The U.S. population is 331,449,281, which is an increase of 7.6% from 2010. Nevada's population is 3,108,462.

We'll have more coming up this evening on 13 Action News on how this affects Nevada.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH