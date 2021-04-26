A breakdown of the 2020 U.S. Census apportionment results

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The apportionment results of the 2020 Census were released and delivered to the president on Monday.

Apportionment is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states. At the conclusion of each decennial census, the results are used to calculate the number of seats to which each state is entitled.

“We are proud to release these first results from the 2020 Census today. These results reflect the tireless commitment from the entire Census Bureau team to produce the highest-quality statistics that will continue to shape the future of our country,” acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said. “And in a first for the Census Bureau, we are releasing data quality metrics on the same day we’re making the resident population counts available to the public. We are confident that today’s 2020 Census results meet our high data quality standards.”

The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them overseas who could be allocated to a home state. The populations of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are excluded from the apportionment population because they do not have voting seats in Congress. The counts of overseas federal employees (and their dependents) are used for apportionment purposes only.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281, which is an increase of 7.4% from 308,745,538 in 2010.

The South grew the most with a 10.2% increase in population followed by a 9.2% increase in the western states. The Northeast grew by 4/1% and the Midwest grew by 31%.

The most populous state was California (39,538,223); the least populous was Wyoming (576,851)

The state that gained the most numerically since the 2010 Census was Texas (up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505).

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS

The fastest-growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah (up 18.4% to 3,271,616).

Puerto Rico's resident population was 3,285,874, down 11.8% from 3,725,789 in the 2010 Census.

Nevada was also one of the states that had the largest increase in population between 2010 and 2020.The state’s population increased by 15%. Other states with large increases included

The least popular states besides Wyoming include Vermont, Alaska, the Dakotas, Delaware and Montana.

According to the apportionment results, Texas will gain two seats in the House of Representatives, five states will gain one seat each (Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon), seven states will lose one seat each (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia), and the remaining states’ number of seats will not change based on the 2020 Census.

7 states will also lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, including California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Based on the apportionment results, states that will have the most seats in the U.S. House Representatives will be California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Additionally, the average population per representative grew from 710,767 residents per representative to 761,169 residents in 2010 per representative in 2020.

View more than 10 decades of #apportionment and population data by exploring our updated, interactive Historical Apportionment Data Map 👉 https://t.co/fBDf8iaYkM #2020Census #CensusBureau pic.twitter.com/HlVUMSXMGa — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021

Upon receipt of the apportionment counts, the president will transmit them to the 117th Congress. The reapportioned Congress will be the 118th, which convenes in January 2023.

Although complete Census results will not be released until later this year, the following is a snapshot of the state of Nevada as of July 2019.

According to the U.S. Census, there were 3,080,156 people living in Nevada and 2,266,715 living in Clark County.

The number of men and women is almost evenly split in Clark County.

Whites account for 69.5% of the population in Clark County followed by Hispanic/Latino (31.6%) and Black (13.1%). The percentage of foreign born persons between 2015 and 2019 was 22.2%.

There were 783,524 households in Clark County between 2015 and 2019 with an average of 2.76 persons living in each household. In 34.1% of those households, there was a language other than English that was spoken.

92.6% of the population of Clark County live in a household with a computer and 86.1% of the population in Clark County has a high school degree or higher.

The median household income (in 2019 dollars) was $59,340 between 2015 an 2019. 13.3% of Clark County residents live at or below poverty level.

In 2019, there were 47,435 total employer establishments in Clark County and 915,555 people who were employed.

