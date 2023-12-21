Uptick in reports of lice, scabies prompts precautionary measures at local homeless shelter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local homeless shelter is screening guests for exposure to lice and scabies in response to a Southern Nevada Health District investigation, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas confirmed to Channel 13.

The health district is said to be investigating a report of an increased number of people experiencing homelessness impacted by head lice, body lice and scabies.

In response, the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center is taking steps to prevent the spread of lice and mites, the City spokesperson stated in an email. Those steps include screening guests for exposure and providing medications as needed.

The facility is equipped with laundry facilities, as well as a "hot box" used to disinfect guests' belongings.

"The city will continue to work with the health district and community partners to provide services to those experiencing homelessness," the spokesperson wrote.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, located in the city's "Corridor of Hope" at 314 Foremaster Lane, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A summary of the city's homeless services can be found on its website, lasvegasnevada.gov.