Uptick in Las Vegas fires keeping Red Cross volunteers busy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the deadly apartment fire on Charleston near Torrey Pines Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to two additional fires Wednesday.

One occurred at a commercial building on the 4500 block of Charleston Blvd. Another fire was at a motel on Fremont St. near the corner of Maryland Parkway.

Rachel Flanigan, executive director for American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said there's been a recent uptick in fires across the valley but stopped short of calling it a trend.

"During the summer and winter months, we see more extreme weather," said Flanigan. "So we do see an increase in how fast we have to respond."

Some residents at the apartment at Charleston near Torrey Pines are still left picking up the pieces after the deadly fire Tuesday morning.

"I lost my couches, my bed, some paperwork," said Monica Gallimore. "My office was completely destroyed."

Gallimore was one of the residents moved to an empty unit within the same complex. She said office staff and Red Cross were able help her in the aftermath of the fire.

"If you had told me Monday this was how your week was going to go, I wouldn't have expected this," said Gallimore.

Gallimore had renter's insurance but said it will be a long road to recovery.

In May, Red Cross volunteers helped 90 people left homeless by fires find shelter.

"I have had a very fortunate life. I have never been in a horrible disaster like this," said volunteer Diane Orgill. "So whatever I can do to help these people is good."

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one person remains unaccounted for in the deadly apartment fire Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner's Office did not identify the person found dead after the fire.