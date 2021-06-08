LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Upgraded security technology unveiled at McCarran International Airport this afternoon.

Officials unveiled the upgrades to the Innovation Checkpoint which is a collaboration between the Transportation Security Administration's Innovation Task Force and the airport.

This is the first and only one of its kind in the nation and it will allow agents to do side-by-side testing.

There is also no need for a boarding pass, as there will be a new ID system and electronics and liquids will be able to stay in carry-on luggage.