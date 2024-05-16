Watch Now
Update: Person in custody after six-hour barricade in downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 1:30 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:01:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after a police barricade in downtown Las Vegas that lasted more than six hours on Thursday.

According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 9:27 a.m. in the 2000 block of Palm Street, which is off of Fremont Street.

Police said a man barricaded himself inside a home and was refusing to come out. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene.

As of 2:56 p.m., police said the subject had been taken into custody. They did not immediately identify him.

Investigators asked the public to avoid the area while there is a heavy police presence.

