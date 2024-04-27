UPDATE: Man missing from North Las Vegas has been found

April 30 12:30 p.m.

North Las Vegas police confirmed 30-year-old Luis Cutie has been located. NLVPD detectives thank the public for their help with this investigation.

Updated, as of 5 p.m. on April 29

Police in North Las Vegas reached out to the public again on Monday for help finding Luis Cutie who they say is still missing,

The 30-year-old is 5'3", about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Original story

North Las Vegas authorities are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable individual that could need help.

The Aging and Disability Services Division of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is looking for Luis Cutie.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

Agency officials said he was last seen on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

That was at a home near Horsehair Blanket Drive in North Las Vegas, which is near El Campo Grand Avenue and Donna Street.

Officials said he can communicate basic needs but can be difficult to understand and struggles with expressive language. They add he speaks English and Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.