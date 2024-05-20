Upcoming art show pays tribute to Las Vegas mayors Oscar & Carolyn Goodman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayors Oscar and Carolyn Goodman are at the center of a new art show.

The event aims to pay tribute to the 25-year mayoral run of the Goodmans as the city prepares for the election of a new mayor in the upcoming general election.

"It's pretty freestyle and sporadic. So right now, I'm just going to do the composition, which is a variety of mediums; aerosol, pouring acrylics, house paint," says local artist Alexander Sky.

The latest project by Sky pays tribute to past and present Las Vegas mayors, Oscar and Carolyn Goodman.

"I feel like they're pretty iconic," Sky says.

His painting will be submitted for display as part of an upcoming art show called "The King and Queen of Las Vegas".

"Since my work is so busy, especially the black and white style that I do, I feel like there's gonna be a lot of narrative in it," Sky said.

"The exhibit itself is going to be here at ReBar," says Michelle Graves, who is one of the organizers.

She adds the Goodmans are invited to the art show, which will go on display this June at Rebar, which is located on South Main Street and Colorado.

Graves says any local artist is welcome to submit their original artwork dedicated to the life and times of the Goodmans.

"So you're saying that some of the times, in their years that they served Las Vegas, could be seen as inspiration," Kean said.

"Right, inspiration for the call for work, for sure. So anything that the Goodmans have done over the years," Graves replied.

The owner of ReBar plans to eventually move select pieces to his new Arty's Steakhouse, which is opening soon at the Historic Commercial Center District.

"So from this show, there is a $5,000 budget to purchase artwork from the show that's going to be a part of the initial signature collection of Arty's," Graves says.

"I have like sagebrush kind of designs filtered throughout or different elements of the outdoors," says artist Meghan Dragon.

She's another local artist creating artwork for the show.

"You take who you are and put it into a piece that represents them, represents this idea of Vegas royalty," Dragon said.

As someone who grew up in the valley, she says the Goodmans have been serving Las Vegas as long as she can remember. She hopes her piece will serve as a touching tribute to Oscar and Carolyn Goodman.

"I hope they enjoy it and they look closer and kind of get to appreciate what they're seeing," says Dragon.

The deadline to submit any artwork for the "King and Queen of Las Vegas" exhibit is May 31st.

WATCH: The Goodman Years