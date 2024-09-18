'Unsubstantiated threats' prompt warning from CCSD about consequences for students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents in Southern Nevada got a reminder on Tuesday to talk to their kids about the consequences of making threats to a school.

In an email to parents, Clark County School District officials referenced "some social media trends and rumors" that led them to address "unsubstantiated threats" to local schools.

While they didn't elaborate on a specific incident that prompted the advisory to parents, district officials indicated the threats are part of an apparent trend happening in other parts of the country, too.

"Please know that many school districts nationwide are currently experiencing similar vague threats," they stated.

Unsubstantiated threats prompted lockdowns at some schools in Southern California on Tuesday, according to a report from ABC 7 in Los Angeles. Similar reports made headlines in South Carolina and Oklahoma.

A sheriff in Florida referenced a recent rise in hoax threats against schools in his decision to perp-walk an 11-year-old child accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting, the Associated Press reported. “He says it was all a joke,” the sheriff wrote on social media.

In light of the recent issues, CCSD specifically asked parents and students "to not share these vague posts on social media as sharing them could create confusion and create copycat posts," the email to parents states.

Instead, you're asked to make reports through the district's SafeVoice system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), making a report online at safevoicenv.org or through the SafeVoice app. For immediate attention, you can also call CCSD Police at 702-799-5411.

Parents were also encouraged to talk to their kids about the potential consequences of posting school threats on social media.

"All threats are taken seriously and will be addressed as outlined in the Clark County School District...Code of Conduct," officials stated.

According to the district's code of conduct, potential consequences for such threats range from a required parent conference to a recommended expulsion.

"Student safety is our top priority," district officials stated.