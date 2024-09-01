Unpermitted food vendors increase in Mohave County, prompts officials to urge caution

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County officials are urging residents and visitors to be cautious after they said there has been an increase in unpermitted food vendors across the county.

We get it, food is fantastic and some street vendors are masters at their craft — but how are you to know if they're following proper sanitary conditions if they don't have a permit to operate?

This is what health officials in Mohave County want people to understand so that they are properly protected. The Mohave County Department of Public Health said unpermitted vendors pose a higher risk of serious foodborne illness due to unsanitary conditions and they should be avoided.

The permits are for peace of mind and signify that vendors have been inspected by the Department of Public Health.

Health officials said "Mobile and Temporary Event" food vendors must display valid permits and mobile food trucks must also display a rating card.

See the images below for examples of what those look like.

Mohave County Department of Public Health