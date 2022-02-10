Watch
UNLV's Student Union reopens after bomb threat at bank prompts evacuations

Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 14:37:44-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's Student Union has reopened after a bomb threat at a bank prompted temporary evacuations.

According to authorities, a man entered the U.S. Bank at the campus and slipped the teller a note that said there was a bomb in the area.

UNLV police apprehended the man right away, officials say.

Authorities searched the area walked drug dogs through the building.

The university confirms there is no longer an active threat at the Student Union and normal operations have resumed after an earlier evacuation.

The man is not believed to be a student by authorities.

