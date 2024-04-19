UNLV's School of Medicine taking steps to fill physician shortage in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're committed to digging deeper into the health care issues affecting our community. Here in southern Nevada, we face a major physician shortage.

However, there's good news. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is taking major steps toward bringing new doctors into the valley.

Match Day, for the Class of 2024, is a day of hope and anticipation. Students discover where they will be completing their residencies. For class president and Las Vegas native Michael Patros, his dream of staying in the valley became a reality. He is doing his residency at University Medical Center.

"I was thrilled," Patros told me. "I mean, I grew up here. I've done all my schooling here. I have a deep love for this city."

Patros is among the 57% of 61 students in the 2024 class who are staying in Las Vegas to pursue their residency program.

"I think it is huge. That is 30+ students, just in my class, who are going to do their training here and more likely than not continue their practice here."

He says that staying in the valley was his first choice, allowing him to be with his family while also helping provide some much needed physicians here in southern Nevada.

"We have always had a lower doctor-to-patient ratio and I think it has only gotten worse as the population as grown," Patros said.

According to a recent study by the National Library of Medicine, Nevada ranks 48th for the number of primary care doctors available for every 100,000 Nevadans. The report says a reason for the shortage is due to a lack of residency spots in academic health systems across the state.

"Why do you think it is so difficult to keep a lot of these students here to continue their practices in Las Vegas," I asked Patros.

"By nature, Las Vegas has always been a more transient city. Up until we had our medical school, we didn't have a major medical institution to establish students from the get-go."

Paul Joncich is the Manager of Media Relations for the School of Medicine. He tells me that recently, they have added two more residency programs and are planning to add more.

However, another major issue is pay.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Nevada's pay is lower compared to other states in the country, starting at about $57,000 for the first year.

"The cost of living has gotten expensive," Patros said. "We were looking at rent prices and it is pricey. It would be a difficult move for sure."

The School of Medicine says discussions are underway to increase salaries and positive strides are being made. As for Patros, he says the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine will play a pivotal role in strengthening southern Nevada's health care system.

"I have no doubt that when all is said and done, Las Vegas is going to be a major hub for medical care in the country because that is what we do," Patros said. "We start and we excel in whatever we take on."

To address this health care shortage, last week, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order to expand the commission's ability to review and make recommendations on how to address the state's health care workforce shortage.