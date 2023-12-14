UNLV students impacted by shooting on campus urge action on gun violence prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the killings of three educators on the UNLV campus last week, a group of students are urging action on gun violence prevention.

Students who were present during the shooting partnered with Rise Nevada to voice their concerns on Thursday.

Police have said the gunman, who had unsuccessfully sought a job at UNLV, purchased the firearm used in the shooting legally in 2022. Police identified the weapon as a Taurus 9mm handgun and noted the shooter brought at least 11 magazines with additional ammunition to campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

RISE, a non-profit organization that seeks to encourage political participation among college students and youth, said in a press release that UNLV students would "share firsthand accounts (of the shooting) and urge leaders to take action for gun violence prevention.