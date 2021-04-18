UNLV Solar Decathlon team to learn results of international competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A team of UNLV students will learn the result of a months delayed Solar Decathlon Build Challenge pitting international collegiate teams against one another to create the most energy efficient inventions.

Nine schools competed in the U.S. Department of Energy's competition.

UNLV's team of 50 architecture and engineering students created a sustainable home located near the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

The home is highly insulated, recycles much of the water used inside, and uses solar panels to heat the inside and water and power the home.

Team lead Ryan Manthie said the home was designed for veterans returning from war to use as a welcoming place for transition to civilian life.

"The message, how architecture and design can serve individuals with PTSD, is something that not a lot of us know about or we don't really talk about it as much," he said, "but having it here at the healing garden it's going to start to tell that story and that message is always going to be here."

The team projects were all evaluated by judges over the course of three days on several metrics, and the winner will be announced on a live stream, virtually for the first time, by clicking here.

The live stream will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.