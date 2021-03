LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best future architects in the world could be living right here in Las Vegas.

A team from UNLV will be entering a competition called the Solar Decathlon put on by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The goal is to build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy.

Their design imagines a healing home environment for veterans.

The contest begins on April 15.

For more information about the competition visit solardecathlon.gov.