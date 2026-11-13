UNLV School of Nursing employee tests positive for TB, health investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) issued an advisory Friday after a UNLV School of Nursing employee tested positive for active tuberculosis (TB).

According to the alert, the employee works at the university's Shadow Lane Campus, in a non-clinical classroom setting.

"Based on the preliminary information available, the exposure risk is likely limited to individuals who had prolonged or repeated close contact with the employee," said SNHD.

TB is a bacterial infectious disease.

UNLV and SNHD are carrying out a public health investigation to determine the next steps.

