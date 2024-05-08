UNLV researchers seeking first-hand accounts of December campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been over five months since a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, killing three professors.

Now, the UNLV Oral History Research Center is launching a new project that hopes to "enhance the historical record around that day with first-hand accounts of the tragedy, campus and community response, and recovery efforts."

"News reports and social media posts contain a first draft of what happened that day and this project will add to those accounts with more in-depth conversations of what people experienced that day," said Claytee White, who is the founding director of the center.

White, along with project manager Stefani Evans, are looking to interview students, faculty and staff, alumni, first responders, and other community members about their experiences on Dec. 6 and in the following days, weeks, and months of the recovery process.

"There are many stories of heroism, bravery, fear, and grace from that day," Evans said. "This project will be focused on remembering and healing. We plan to interview people in the line of fire, those trapped, those on lockdown, and those with the opportunity to run. Beyond that, we will talk to people who were not on campus and could not reach their colleagues, could not lend air or share in the panic."

Anyone interested in participating in an oral history interview is invited to visit this link.

"Discussing and reliving the experiences of that day could cause additional trauma or cause individuals to be retraumautized, so we are encouraging interviewees to take full advantage of the support services available to them and only participate if they feel fully comfortable," White said.

Interviews collected as part of the UNLV Remembers project will be housed in Special Collections and Archives, located in Lied Library. The oral histories will join the memorial collection documenting the Dec. 6 shooting, which includes items like notecards, bracelets, teddy bears, artificial flowers, and videos of the UNLV vigil service held on Dec. 13.

Donations to the collection are still being accepted. The university is accepting items including:



Artifacts left at public memorials, such as cards, posters, and photographs

Artistic responses, such as poetry, music, and drawings

Audio and video recordings, such as news coverage, documentaries, and witness recollections

Condolence/sympathy/support letters and cards

Correspondence (including emails)

Memorial programs and artifacts

News clippings

Photographs

Reports

Scrapbooks

University records, reports, newsletters, policies, social media, and websites

To learn more about donating physical materials to the collection, you can contact Sarah Quigley at sarah.quigley@unlv.edu or by contacting Aaron Mayes at aaron.mayes@unlv.edu.