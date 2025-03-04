UNLV Provost taking over Whitfield's president position after resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield announced that he was stepping down from his position on Monday, a chancellor at the Nevada System of Higher Education appointed a new leader to take charge temporarily.

Executive Vice President and Provost Christopher L. Heavey will serve as Officer in Charge, effective March 4.

Provost Heavey has been at UNLV for more than 30 years— serving in various leadership roles, including senior vice provost, vice provost for undergraduate education and dean.

A tenured professor of psychology, he holds a master’s and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from UCLA and a bachelor’s from UC Santa Cruz.

In a statement, Chancellor Patricia Charlton said:

As an administrator, he has been committed to strengthening academic programs, supporting faculty and enhancing student learning outcomes.

According to NSHE code, the officer in charge shall exercise the powers of the president until an acting, interim or permanent president is appointed by the Board of Regents.

In the coming weeks, Chancellor Patricia Charlton, Chair Amy J. Carvalho, and Vice Chair Jeffrey S. Downs will engage with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members to determine the next steps and will include a recommendation on whether to appoint an acting or interim president.

