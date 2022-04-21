UNLV organizations host resource fair to help with DACA renewals, citizenship applications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the UNLV Immigration Clinic and UNLV Student Government are hosting an all-day DACA renewal and citizenship resource fair.

At the event, community members can get an attorney to review their DACA renewal and naturalization applications. There will also be opportunities to apply for a DACA filing fee scholarship.

“A lot of the time there was this money out there and these resources out there in the community and the people who need it don’t even know that it exists,” said Alissa Cooley, the managing attorney for the UNLV Immigration Clinic.

Through CSUN and the Undocumented Student Program, UNLV students can apply for one of 40 scholarships available. Other DACA applicants who aren’t students can apply for one of 20 scholarships available.

“This has been an unmet need in our community for the past 2 years and our goal is to help meet that need and address some of that backlog,” said Aubrey Maples.

UNLV Health will also provide services at the event at no cost. Services include vaccinations, wellness exams, sports physical exams, and blood pressure screenings and referrals.

In addition, there will be various community organizations at the event offering materials and other information about the services and resources they offer. Organizations include Three Square Food Bank, SafeNest, Office of New Americans, Nevada Legal Services, Somos Votantes, Asian Community Development Council, Innovation Behavioral Solutions, Nevada Health Link, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, Future Smiles, Arriba Las Vegas, Make the Road Nevada, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Undocumented Student Program of UNLV, CSUN, and congressional representatives' offices.

The event is open to the public! All community members are invited to participate. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is located at the UNLV Student Union, Second Floor, Ballroom C. Attendees can park in the metered lots in the front of the Student Union or in the parking garage located off of Cottage Grove and Maryland Pkwy.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to register in advance to minimize the wait time. The applications require a lot of background information, like employment and address history, and registering gives attendees time to collect that information before the event.

RSVP for application review, please register here.