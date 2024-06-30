UNLV officers involved in December shooting receive award for valor during annual conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Detective Nathaniel Drum and Officer Damian Garcia were awarded the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Award for Valor during the IACLEA Annual Conference Leadership Awards & Installation Gala held in New Orleans this week.

Detective Drum and Officer Garcia’s valiant actions during the active assailant incident during the UNLV shooting on Dec. 6 garnered their nomination for this prestigious award.

“These heroes epitomize the true essence of bravery, and I am proud of all they did on that dark day,” said Vice President and Director Garcia.

