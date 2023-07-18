UNLV medical student receives $20k Pfizer grant for cancer cure research

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas native and UNLV medical student has received a $20,000 grant from Pfizer to continue her research in finding a cure to cancer. We talk with her about her next steps.

Citlally Lopez is under the microscope, all eyes are on the Las Vegas native for her research into finding a cure for the second leading cause of death in the world.

The first generation Latina medical student showed me what she believes is the final chemical compound that may lead to a cure.

She says this molecule will stop the growth of cancer. Lopez is adding elements to this molecule to create a more effective anti-cancer agent.

"We are using drugs as a different way of attacking it, So, the more forms of defense that we have against cancer, the better off we will be," Lopez continued.

She says she is the first recipient in UNLV history to win a grant from Pfizer. The company awarded her $20,000 to help her continue her research.

Lopez says she is trying to help put our city on the map when it comes to health care by pushing for more research in medicine.

"We are also trying to engage in research projects and go out in the field and physically see what is going on and then take back our observations and conduct research that can help improve health care for Las Vegas citizens," Lopez tells us.

Retaining healthcare workers in Southern Nevada is a challenge, but Lopez says she wants to practice here.

She tells me she is not just about treating patients, but also finding a cure. As a future Latina doctor, she also wants to make sure health care is more accessible for her Latino community.

"I did not think I would be here, as a minority you tend to think I can never make it, but when you see others like you, who look like you progress you want to make attempts too and then you can realize you can do amazing things too."

Lopez says Las Vegas is home and her goal as a future doctor is to give back, to serve and care for the people of her community.