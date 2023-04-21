UNLV hosting recycling event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV students from the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality are hosting a free recycling event on Saturday.

They're inviting the community to bring their unwanted paper, cans, plastic bottles/tubs, cardboard glass and aluminum to be recycled. Organizers said they will also accept paint and most electronic items including computer and A/V equipment, cell phones, printers, and cords.

However, they won't accept CRT monitors, flat screen or tube/rear projection TVs, copiers, printers, alkaline or household batteries, and lamps/bulbs.

"Recyclin' Rebels is so exciting because professors, students, and the community work together to promote the importance of recycling while bringing in the necessary resources for a large-scale recycling effort," said Tara Pike, the UNLV sustainability coordinator and recycling center manager. "Recycling is important and it takes a village to put on community events."

The recycling event will be at the Thomas & Mack Center parking lot off of Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive from 9 a.m. to noon.