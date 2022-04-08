UNLV goes completely tobacco-free, starting Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is becoming a tobacco-free institution starting Aug. 15, the university announced in a press release on Friday.

The ban of tobacco products applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors and includese the university's Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise Campuses, the Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings owned and operated by UNLV.

"By becoming a smoke-free, vape-free and tobacco-free campus, those at UNLV will be protected from unwanted and involuntary exposure to tobacco and passive smoke, establish a supportive atmosphere for those trying to quit tobacco, and create a culture of wellness for the campus community," UNLV officials stated.

Banned tobacco products include:



Cigarettes and cigars, both commercially or self-rolled

Pipes, hookahs and water pipes

E-cigarettes

Vape pends

Bidis and Kreteks

Smokeless tobacco (snuff, snus and chew)

Cannabis and/or marijuana in all forms

"This policy is long overdue, and we are proud that it will finally go into effect," UNLV School of Public Health Dean Shawn Gerstenberger stated in the prepared release.

“We are grateful for the support of UNLV leadership and our community partners, and we are confident that this is a step in the right direction to providing a cleaner and healthier living, learning and working environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The policy itself was approved by the university's policy committee in September of 2021 following a campus review and comment period, officials said. It will be in place for the Fall 2022 school semester.

"While UNLV is not requiring that people quit smoking or using tobacco products, the university is committed to supporting all those who wish to quit," officials stated.

School officials encouraged tobacco users to seek help through the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or online at nevada.quitlogix.org.

