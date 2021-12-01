UNLV faculty, staff face Dec. 1 deadline to get vaccinated or risk losing job

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time is running out for UNLV faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 to get their shots.

“According to the policy, employees who do not have a record of having a complete COVID-19 vaccination series will receive a notice on Dec. 1 that they will be terminated from employment effective December 31, 2021, for non-compliance with the Employee COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement. These employees have until Dec. 31 to update their records and/or initiate the vaccine process,” said Tony Allen, the senior director of media relations at UNLV.

On Sep. 30, the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents approved an emergency policy requiring all NSHE employees (including UNLV, CSN, DRI, and Nevada State College in Southern Nevada) to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021, as a condition of employment.

As of Wednesday morning, the NSHE COVID-19 Information Center showed 90.4% of UNLV employees were vaccinated against COVID-19. The chart shows 716 employees hadn’t submitted proof of vaccination. An additional 178 employees submitted a medical or religious exemption.

13 Action News asked UNLV if there were concerns that the mandate could cause a possible staffing shortage on campus. UNLV responded by saying:

“It’s my understanding that, of the number you referenced (716), a majority are temporary employees and not full-time academic, professional, or classified staff,” Allen said.