UNLV encouraging eco-friendly choices through tree recycling program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though Christmas has passed, consider making an eco-friendly choice by recycling your Christmas tree instead of discarding it.

UNLV’s recycling program and various community partners urge residents to recycle their trees. The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and donated to a non-profit, Green Our Planet, for use in Clark County school gardens.

Tara Pike from the UNLV Recycling Program said this small gesture significantly benefits the community by diverting tons of waste from local landfills and conserving water.

“Mulch is great because it conserves water and dust and as it decomposes, it provides nutrition to the soil. It's a win-win for everybody to recycle your tree instead of putting it in the landfill,” Pike said.

You have until January 15th to drop off your tree at any of the 30 locations across the valley. For a full list of locations, click here.