Here's how and where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that Christmas has passed, many in Southern Nevada will start to take down the trimmings and trappings of the holiday season.

Starting Tuesday, Christmas tree recycling services are available at 30 locations across the community. The trees will be chipped into mulch which can then be used in public and school gardens and parks, organizers stated in a news release.

Tree recycling services will be available through Jan. 15.

Last year, nearly 11,000 trees were recycled into 95 tons of mulch. And since the counting started in 2001, more than 307,000 trees have been recycled.

"Recycling trees may not seem like a big deal, but collectively this small gesture diverts tons of waste from local landfills, saves water, and beautifies our community," said Tara Pike, UNLV sustainability coordinator.

Pike said "convenient locations throughout Southern Nevada" mean "it's never been easier to participate" in the recycling program.

Here's where you can drop off your tree for recycling:

Las Vegas/Clark County locations:



Bruce Trent Park (8851 Vegas Drive)

Desert Breeze Park (8275 Spring Mountain Road)

Lowe's at 2465 N. Nellis Boulevard

Lowe's at 5050 S. Fort Apache Road

Lowe's at 7550 W. Washington

Lowe's at 4625 W. Charleston Boulevard

Lowe's at 2570 E. Craig Road

Lowe's at 6050 W. Craig Road

Lowe's at 5825 S. Eastern Avenue

Lowe's at 7751 N. El Capitan Way

Lowe's at 2875 E. Charleston Boulevard

Mountain Crest Park (4701 N. Durango Drive)

Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs [9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)]

Springs Preserve (333 S. Valley View Boulevard; closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Sunset Park (2601 E. Sunset)

Sunny Springs Park (7620 Golden Talon Avenue)

UNLV Rebel Recycling [Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)]

Henderson locations:

Acacia Park (50 Casa Del Fuego)

Anthem Hills Park (2256 Reunion Drive)

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex (298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard)

Capriola Park (2155 Via Firenze)

Discovery Park (2011 Paseo Verde Parkway)

Madeira Canyon Park (2390 Democracy Drive)

Mission Hills Park (551 Mission Drive)

Morrell Park [500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)]

Pecos Legacy Park (150 N. Pecos Road)

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center (1575 Galleria Drive)

North Las Vegas locations:

Aviary Park (6750 Aviary Way)

Cheyenne Sports Complex (3500 E. Cheyenne Avenue)

Seastrand Park (6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway)

Summerlin locations:

Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot (1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive)

RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot (3850 S. Town Center Drive)

Southern Highlands drop-off:

Inzalaco Park (5801 Shinnecock Hills Avenue)

Boulder City drop-off:

Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot (891 Avenue B)

To find the location closes to you, you can also visit the Springs Preserve website.

How to prepare your tree for recycling:

First, remove anything that's not part of the tree — lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands, included.

Trees that have been sprayed with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

If your tree is more than 5 feet tall, you're asked to cut it in half.

Here's where you can pick up mulch made from the recycled trees:

Some of the mulch made from these recycled Christmas trees will be available to community members for free at several locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including:

Pecos Legacy Park, Acacia Park, Capriola Park and Discovery Park in Henderson



Dec. 28 through Jan. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: You're asked to bring your own shovels and containers

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have questions, UNCE's Clark County office can be reached during business hours at 702-222-3130.

The Southern Nevada Tree Recycling Committee is comprised of more than 30 local businesses and community agencies, including UNLV's Rebel Recycling program and Springs Preserve.