UNLV donor's $10 million gift going towards expanding campus preschool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gift from an anonymous donor is kicking off the fundraising campaign to expand the UNLV/CSUN Preschool at the Lynn Bennett Early Childhood Education Center.

On Thursday, UNLV officials said they had received a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor.

"Access to affordable, high-quality early childhood education sets the foundation for a lifetime of success," UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. "This transformative gift will dramatically expand operations at the preschool and make it possible for more families - including UNLV students - to experience Southern Nevada's premier learning community."

However, they still need help since the goal is to reach $18 million.

The expansion project will include 10 new classrooms, four new shaded play areas, garden areas outside each classroom, and improved operational spaces for community events and training.

The donor's spokesperson said the preschool is a hidden gem that is needed in the valley.

"When young children have a safe and nurturing environment that promotes their physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development, they can embark on the rest of their educational journeys with a solid foundation and a promising future," the spokesperson said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.