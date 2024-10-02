UNLV asking memorial artwork entries to honor December 6 victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is now accepting applications for artwork that will be placed outside of Beam Hall to honor the victims of the December 6 tragedy.

Faculty, staff, students and alumni can submit their artwork to be considered by the December 6 Memorial Committee as individuals or teams.

There are several guidelines that will need to be followed in order for the artwork to be considered:

Artists or artist teams will need to:

Submit resumes and examples of previous artwork.

Submit a one-page, 250 word description of the artwork.

Artwork submissions must:

Honor the victims' contributions, service, dedication and commitment to UNLV's mission.

Be a symbolic or metaphorical representation of one or all of the victims.

Support healing, reflection and recovery.

Be positive, thoughtful, inspiring or aesthetically pleasing.

The digital artwork will be printed and installed on pillars outside of Beam Hall.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23. Chosen artwork will be installed between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. The university says that selected artists or artist teams will get $1500 if they sign an agreement with the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education on behalf of UNLV for the work.

You can find out more about guidelines and how to submit applications here.