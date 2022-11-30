UNLV and Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center set to host drunk and distracted driving prevention event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 2020, around 2,800 teenagers will be killed in vehicle accidents in the United States. Teens had a greater likelihood of fatal collisions, according to research, owing to a lack of experience and expertise, driving at night, and distracted driving.

Sunrise Trauma Center and UNLV Vulnerable Road Users Project will invite students from Las Vegas High School to promote awareness and demonstrate them firsthand the hazards of driving distracted or under the influence to kick off the Christmas season.

Students will learn about the hazards of irresponsible driving from staff of the Sunrise Trauma Center.

Students will witness a live demonstration of a vehicle extrication, wear fatal vision goggles and learn how to prevent someone from bleeding to death. Additionally, students will don lethal vision goggles, observe a real car extrication demonstration, and learn how to save someone from choking to death.

The event is set to take place Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at Sunrise Hospital, 3186 South Maryland Parkway.