University Police Services warning public of scam calls that claim to be police and demand money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fraudulent phone scam is circulating throughout the community where the caller is claiming to be from the University Police Department (UPD), according to University Police Services - Southern Command.

University Police Services said the scam caller will state that you or a family member has an outstanding warrant for an arrest, or you are in police trouble — and the only way to get out of it is to send them money.

University police said this is a scam, and they will not contact you and demand payment to drop charges or dismiss a warrant.

If a caller contacts you claiming to be from law enforcement and says you owe money, missed a court date, or anything similar, University police are advising you to not share any personal information and instead hang up.

From there, University police said you should contact the department directly to confirm the call's validity.

The University Police Department can be contacted at (702) 895-3668 or online at their webpage here.

University Police Services have provided the following tips if you find yourself in one of these questionable phone calls:

