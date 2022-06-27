Watch Now
University Police say bomb threat reported at Nevada State College 'no longer active'

Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 27, 2022
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A bomb threat was reported on Nevada State College’s campus in Henderson on Monday afternoon.

University Police ordered an immediate evacuation of the area and disclosed the location of the bomb was unknown, but soon after declared that the threat was “no longer active.”

A similar report was issued for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but shortly after, UPD declared it was a false alarm. The alert, according to authorities, was sent out by mistake.

As of now, both campuses are clear of any threat, and evacuation orders have been lifted.

