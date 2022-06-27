HENDERSON (KTNV) — A bomb threat was reported on Nevada State College’s campus in Henderson on Monday afternoon.

University Police ordered an immediate evacuation of the area and disclosed the location of the bomb was unknown, but soon after declared that the threat was “no longer active.”

There is NO longer an active threat on the NSC campus. Please resume normal activities. — Nevada State College (@NevadaState) June 27, 2022

A similar report was issued for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but shortly after, UPD declared it was a false alarm. The alert, according to authorities, was sent out by mistake.

Disregard previous alert. There is NO threat to the UNLV campus or facilities. — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) June 27, 2022

As of now, both campuses are clear of any threat, and evacuation orders have been lifted.