United Way of Southern Nevada recruiting volunteers for 8th Annual Day Of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Way of Southern Nevada is looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of the 8th Annual Day Of Caring.

Organization officials said volunteers will participate in over 60 projects spread out across the valley. That includes everything from enhancing school gardens to distributing food to those in need.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 22. United Way officials said a kickoff celebration is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. that day at Stoney's Rockin' Country at Town Square Las Vegas. Then, volunteer projects are scheduled to run from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We are thrilled to host our community's most significant volunteer event for the eighth consecutive year," said Julian High, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. "With the unwavering commitment of dedicated volunteers, the non-profit sector in Southern Nevada not only flourishes, but also established a foundation to amplify its impact for years to come."

