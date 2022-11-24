United States Postal Service prepares for holiday shipping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United States Postal Service employees are already working around the clock to ensure all holiday cards and packages are processed and delivered on time.

"This is our Superbowl and we are holiday ready," said Strategic Communications Specialist Rod Spurgeon.

Spurgeon tells 13 Action News the postal service plans months ahead for the holiday season to keep up with demand. This year the post office is hiring thousands of additional staff members and installing 137 self-package processing machines across the country, including two in Nevada.

"We got a lot invested to really make sure this organization can handle all the packages, all the letters,” Spurgeon said.

Customer Sandi Benen says using the package processing machines was fast and easy.

"I came in and there was really no one here. I just did self-service and got postages from my letters and packages and mailed them. very easy," she said.

Another Customer, Charles Keating says he didn’t want to chance it.

"I got it done early, I was here last week with my packages," he said.

Spurgeon also says you can also skip the line this year by using Use Click-N-Ship.

"You don't even have to leave your home this holiday season just stay home use click and ship at USPS.com, you're gonna love it," he said.

Mailing Deadlines: