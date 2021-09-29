United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts national conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a thousand Latino business leaders from around the country visited Las Vegas for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s national convention.

It was the first time ever that Las Vegas hosted the conference.

“Nevada could not be more proud to host a national organization like this that actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses that contributed more than $800 billion to the American economy every year. There’s no better time to be here in the State of Nevada than during Hispanic Heritage Month,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said.

The conference focused on different ways to help Hispanic business owners bounce back from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other key things.

“Latino businesses are going to continue to boom,” Peter Guzman, the president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce said.

Nevada has the sixth-highest number of Latinos among all the U.S. states, according to the U.S. Latin Chamber of Commerce.

With a growing hispanic population in Nevada, Guzman says the goal is to continue advancing latino businesses and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

“We are what makes America great. We really are,” Guzman said.

“It's just incredible what it adds to our culture and what it adds to our work experience,” Governor Sisolak said.

Those who attended the conference either had to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test result.