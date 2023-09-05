Watch Now
United Airlines flights back in the air after brief tech issue

Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 05, 2023
UPDATE - 10:45 a.m.

United Airlines said the issue has been resolved and the ground stop has been lifted. The airline said it delayed 211 flights nationwide, which is about 8% of all of their flights today.

PREVIOUS - If you're taking a United flight today, you might want to recheck your flight status.

On Tuesday morning, the airline issued a 'system-wide technology issue', which is leading to delayed flights.

According to the departures board at Harry Reid International Airport, it appears that only four flights have been delayed, as of 10:45 a.m. However, airport officials are asking travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.

