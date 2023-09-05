United Airlines flights back in the air after brief tech issue

UPDATE - 10:45 a.m.

United Airlines said the issue has been resolved and the ground stop has been lifted. The airline said it delayed 211 flights nationwide, which is about 8% of all of their flights today.

PREVIOUS - If you're taking a United flight today, you might want to recheck your flight status.

On Tuesday morning, the airline issued a 'system-wide technology issue', which is leading to delayed flights.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

According to the departures board at Harry Reid International Airport, it appears that only four flights have been delayed, as of 10:45 a.m. However, airport officials are asking travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.