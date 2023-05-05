Union: 13 violent incidents happened on transit buses past 2 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing the search for a suspect who opened fire on a valley bus.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza.

BREAKING STORY: Gunman at large after bus shooting in east Las Vegas

This shooting is only one of the violent incidents on local buses so far this year.

The head of the RTC, M.J. Maynard gave a statement to KTNV that says, in part, "We are deeply disturbed by the recent incidents impacting our transit community, we will continue collaborating closely with law enforcement on incidents in our transit system."

The union representing RTC bus drivers says it's actively working on getting legislation to protect passengers and drivers.

"Get the community outreach, we need petitions but we also learned we need to come up with the statistics," said Terry Richards, president of ATU local 1637.

According to the union, there have been 13 violent incidents on RTC buses in the past two weeks.