Uncertain future for Oakland A's funding package at Nevada Legislature

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Legislators have the weekend off, but they'll be back in Carson City on Monday for the continuation of the Oakland A's ballpark special session.

The session, called by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, began Wednesday, though the Legislature didn't meet on Thursday before adjourning.

At issue is whether to allow about $380 million in public funds to go toward a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball ballpark on the Strip.

The plan appears to be quite unpopular with Nevada residents.

On an opinion page on the Legislature's website, as of late Friday afternoon, 87% of respondents said they do not support the stadium bill.

If the package is approved, the A's would move from the Bay Area to Las Vegas, pending approval from the league, which would be expected.

Sources have told Channel 13 that it's likely at least one amendment to Senate Bill 1 — the only piece of legislation that lawmakers will debate during the session — is likely to be presented.

The bill is backed by Lombardo, a Republican, and some power players in Nevada state politics, such as the Nevada Resort Association, but a number of Democrats in the Legislature will have to support the package for it to pass.

The bill must first get approval in the Senate, where Democrats hold a 13-8 majority. It then would move on to a vote in the Assembly.