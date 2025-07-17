UMC's NICU celebrates 'graduation' of their youngest premature baby, Grecia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 166 days of care, a 22-week-old baby has earned the title of "most premature baby ever to graduate from UMC's NICU," according to UMC staff.

WATCH | Dr. Francis Banfro discusses baby Grecia's progress

Dr. Francis Banfro at UMC NICU discusses baby Grecia's progress (video courtesy of United Medical Center of Southern Nevada)

On January 30, 2025, baby Grecia barely weighed one pound and showed signs of developmental complications at delivery, staff shared.

On July 15, at 9 pounds and 10 ounces, she finally went home with her proud parents — and UMC staff are celebrating.

"We are excited to have a baby who is 22 weeks, and coming out without any major neurological consequence," said Dr. Francis Banfro, medical director at UMC's NICU.

The American Academy of Pediatrics found that the survival rate for infants born at 22 weeks is under 25%, so it's no surprise that UMC neonatologists call baby Grecia a "miracle."

"She feeds like a champ, no g-tube, no nothing. She's breathing, she has a little supplemental oxygen, which is expected in a little 22-weeker," shared Dr. Banfro.