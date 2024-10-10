UMC Hospital unveils new surgical robot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UMC unveiled its new da Vinci surgical robot, the first hospital in Nevada to utilize this technology.

So, what does this mean for Las Vegas residents?

According to UMC, the robot can be used for different procedures, is minimally invasive, has increased precision, and provides faster patient recovery.

Doctor Carmen Flores, the director of surgical services at UMC, says the robot is a game changer for surgeons and patients in need of emergency procedures.

“We are poised now to have a crew that is going to be on standby or available to have this technology ready and available for those patients who come through the emergency room and need emergency surgery and don’t need to go through large incisions,” said Dr. Carmen Flores, Medical Director of Surgical Services.

The system can be used for urology, gynaecology, bariatric, thoracic and general surgeries.

According to the UMC, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci system, translating their hand movements into more precise movements.

Compared to open surgery, robotic surgeries result in smaller incisions with minimal scarring, less blood loss and less need for pain medications.